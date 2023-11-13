Rajinikanth's Diwali this year with grandsons Yatra, Linga at home is all things sweet and fun; see PICS

Rajinikanth, who is currently busy with his next film with director TJ Gnanavel took out some time from his busy schedule to celebrate Diwali with his family. The superstar was recently seen in pictures, celebrating Diwali with his grandsons Yatra and Linga.

Yatra Raja and Linga Raja are the sons of actor Dhanush and Rajinikanth’s elder daughter and director Aishwarya Rajinikanth. Both are usually seen spending time together with their grandfather, especially during festive occasions.

See photos of Rajinikanth and Aishwarya spending time with Yatra and Linga

The pictures were shared by several industry insiders. One photo features the Jailer actor watching his grandsons doing some pushups while another one shows them having a moment while taking a photograph together.

Yatra and Linga are often seen spending quality time with their parents and grandparents whenever they get the time to do so. Even during the red carpet of Dhanush’s Hollywood debut film The Gray Man, both the sons were seen accompanying him to the event and shared a stunning moment with the actor.

Though Dhanush and Aishwarya Rajinikanth have separated for some time now, both of them are an active part of the lives of their children and are often seen spending time individually with the boys. Likewise, Rajinikanth is also actively part of his grandchildren's life whenever he can be, amidst his busy schedule.

Rajinikanth’s work front

Rajinikanth who was last seen in the film Jailer, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar is currently busy with his next film directed by Jai Bhim director TJ Gnanavel. The filming which began last month has completed a few schedules as of now.

The film has an ensemble cast of various actors coming together from all areas of the Indian film fraternity, such as Amitabh Bachchan, Rana Daggubati, Fahadh Faasil, Manju Warrier, Rithika Singh, Dussara Vijayan, and many more. The film also marks the reunion of Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth after almost 33 years, following their previous Hindi film titled Hum.

Moreover, Rajinikanth will be next seen in a cameo role for the film Lal Salaam, directed by his daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth. He is also set to make his first-ever collaboration with Leo director Lokesh Kanagaraj in the tentatively titled film Thalaivar 171. The film is also creating a lot of buzz with its casting rumors, with names like Mammootty, Raghava Lawrence, and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

