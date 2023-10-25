Rajinikanth's doppelganger in Fort Kochi: Sudhakar Prabhu, tea stall owner's uncanny Thalaivar resemblance goes VIRAL

Seeing someone’s doppelganger in real life is quite rare, and an equally exciting moment for anyone. The excitement only intensifies if one spots the look-alike of a celebrity. The same was the case in Fort Kochi, Kerala, when people recognized the uncanny resemblance that tea stall owner Sudhakar Prabhu had to Superstar Rajinikanth.

Fans were quick to spot the similarity between the two, and even shared videos and pictures of him on the internet. One particular fan, who goes by the handle despoters_12345 on X (formerly Twitter), shared a video of Sudhakar, in which he was imitating the Petta actor. The doppelganger was seen wearing a simple dark blue shirt, and shorts, and owning up to the characteristic swag that Rajinikanth has.

Check out the video below:

In fact, Sudhakar’s similitude was first noticed by noted writer and director Nadirshah, who took to Facebook to share selfies with him. Nadirshah is known for films like Amar Akbar Anthony and Kattappanayile Rithwik Roshan. He was in Fort Kochi for an ongoing shoot.

Rajinikanth on the work front

Rajinikanth was last seen in Nelson Dilipkumar’s latest film Jailer, which also featured an ensemble cast including Ramya Krishnan, Vinayakan, G. Maarimuthu, Vasanth Ravi, Yogi Babu, and more, and featured cameo appearances from prominent faces like Tamannaah Bhatia, Sunil, Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, and Jackie Shroff, among others.

The actor is next set to be seen in TJ Gnanavel’s upcoming film tentatively titled Thalaivar170. The film features an ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Dushara Vijayan, and Ritika Singh, apart from the Darbar actor. The film is bankrolled by Subaskaran Allirajah, under the banner of Lyca Productions, and has roped in Anirudh Ravichander as its music director. The shooting of the film had begun in Kerala earlier this month, and quite recently, Rajinikanth’s schedule with Big B started filming.

The actor will also be seen in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s upcoming film tentatively titled Thalaivar171. Although not a lot of information is available regarding the film, it is known that the film is bankrolled by Sun Pictures and has Anirudh as the music director. Additionally, the film’s stunt direction will be done by stunt duo Anbariv.

