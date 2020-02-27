Rajinikanth's episode of Into The Wild with Bear Grylls to be aired on THIS date; Watch Video

Rajinikanth's episode of Into The Wild with Bear Grylls to be premiered on Discovery Channel on March 23, 2020 at 8 pm.

The news of Rajinikanth featuring in Into The Wild with Bear Grylls stirred up a storm on the internet. Rajinikanth fans were on cloud nine when the superstar began shooting for the same at Bandipur National Park, Karnataka in January. Rajinikanth's Into The Wild debut kickstarted a meme riot on Social Media where fans shared jokes on how superstar Rajinikanth would take over the forest. The buzz spread further when Bear Grylls posted a motion poster of Rajinikanth and himself, giving a glimpse of Thalaiva on the Discovery channel.

While fans couldn't calm wondering about Rajinikanth's Into The Wild debut, the makers of the show have announced the premiere date of the episode featuring Rajinikanth. Sharing a promo video that gives a glimpse of the South superstar in the wilderness of the Indian jungle, the makers have revealed that Rajinikanth's episode of Into The Wild will be aired on Discovery Channel on March 23, 2020, at 8 pm.

Check out the promo video:

Gear up to venture into the wilderness of India with survival expert @BearGrylls and the ultimate superstar @Rajinikanth in an action packed adventure. Premieres 23 March at 8 PM, only on Discovery #ThalaivaOnDiscovery pic.twitter.com/zSS4GsSCL4 — Discovery Channel IN (@DiscoveryIN) February 27, 2020

The shooting for the episode was held at Karnataka’s Bandipur National Park. After Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Into The Wild debut, Rajinikanth stepping into the wilderness is indeed a piece of great news for the fans in India. Rajinikanth is one of the biggest and highest-paid stars of the country. Popularly known as Thalaiva, Rajinikanth enjoys a huge fanbase, especially in the South.

Also Read: After PM Narendra Modi, Rajinikanth to shoot for Man vs Wild With Bear Grylls; Details Inside

Credits :Twitter

Read More