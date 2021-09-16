Rajinikanth's fans slaughter goat & sprinkle blood on Annaatthe first look; Thalaivar fanclub condemns

Superstar Rajinikanth’s every movie carries massive expectations and hype around it, and his latest venture Annaatthe is no exception. Recently, the first look of Rajinikanth from Annaatthe was released and it went viral on social media with Thalaivar's fans sharing them on multiple platforms. However, some of Rajini's fans went overboard with celebrations as they slaughtered a goat and sprinkled the blood on the poster.

A group of superstar's fans expressed their admiration for him by slaughtering a goat in front of the first-look poster of Annaatthe. The video of the gruesome act went viral on social media with many netizens expressing their disappointment. Not just the public, the All India Rajinikanth's Fan Club reacted to the gruesome act by sharing a statement and calling it obnoxious.

Rajinikanth's publicist, Diamond Babu, took to Twitter to share the statement. He and the fan club association urged anyone to stop doing such acts under the name of celebration.

South Indian fans celebrating their stars is not something new. However, previously it was always with milk, calling it 'Palabishekam', so this act with animal's blood came as a shocker to many.

Annaatthe is an action drama movie written and directed by Siva. Annaatthe has an ensemble cast with Meena, Khushbu, Nayanthara, and Keerthy Suresh as the female leads and Jackie Shroff, Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, and Vela Ramamoorthy in pivotal roles. The music is composed by D. Imman. The movie is set for theatrical release on the 4th of November, on the occasion of Diwali.