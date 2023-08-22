Rajinikanth’s film with Lokesh Kanagaraj to have LCU Connection? Here's what we know

Rumors of Lokesh Kanagaraj and Rajinikanth teaming up for a forthcoming project have been rife for a while now. Even though there has been no official confirmation from either Lokesh or Rajinikanth or the production house, the buzz regarding a possible collaboration is at an all-time high.

Now, more news regarding the project has been out, and it may not be a very satisfying one for the fans. As per the latest reports, Lokesh Kanagaraj’s film with the Petta actor will be a standalone venture. Reportedly, the movie will have zero connection with the Lokesh Cinematic Universe, or LCU, as it is popularly called.

Lokesh Kanagaraj’s film with Rajinikanth will be a standalone film that has nothing to do with the LCU

Rajinikanth and Lokesh Kanagaraj’s film has been tentatively titled Thalaivaar 171. The shoot for the film is reported to start by the end of this year or early next year. This will certainly be sad news for LCU fans who are hoping to witness the presence of more and more big names in the celebrated cinematic universe.

The homegrown cinematic universe helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj started with the director’s second movie, Kaithi, starring Karthi. Even though he made his directorial debut with Maanagaram, Kaithi was his first film as part of the now-famous cinematic universe. After Kaithi, he teamed up with Thalapathy Vijay for the very first time for Master. Also starring Vijay Sethupathi, Master was marketed as a 50% Thalapathy Vijay and 50% Lokesh film.

Advertisement

Master is hands down the most loved film of Vijay in recent times by the general audience. Even though Master became a big hit, the hype surrounding the Lokesh Cinematic Universe only began after the Kamal Haasan-starrer Vikram, which released last year. The film had an ensemble cast, including the likes of Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil, Narain, and Kalidas Jayaram.

Adding to the hype, Suriya also made a cameo in the film at the very end. This resulted in the creation of the very first homegrown cinematic universe in Tamil cinema, with big stars. Alas, the latest reports may not make the fans happy to learn that the collaboration between Lokesh and Rajinikanth is a standalone film. But the news adds further fuel to the alleged collaboration rumors between the director and actor.

ALSO READ: Rajinikanth-Lokesh Kanagaraj to Thalapathy Vijay-Gautham Menon: 5 actor-director combos we wish to see