Rajinikanth’s first-ever collaboration Coolie with Lokesh Kanagaraj is shelved? Here’s what we know

One of the biggest speculations in the South Indian film industry right now is that filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj has dropped the highly anticipated project of his career, Coolie, with Rajinikanth.

Lokesh Kanagaraj, as we all know was poised to collaborate with Thalaivar Rajinikanth for the first time in his career, following his work with Pan-India stars like Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan and Thalapathy Vijay.

As per the ongoing buzz, the Maanagaram director recently removed the film’s name Coolie from his social media handle just before the team was set to begin shooting. Now this has caused widespread chaos among cinephiles on social media.

Check out the post below:

Is the rumor true about Coolie getting shelved?

Meanwhile, there are reports that Lokesh Kanagaraj never adds the film's title on his X (Twitter) bio before censorship is done.

In case you weren’t aware, similar rumors circulated while Lokesh was filming his previous directorial, Leo, featuring Thalapathy Vijay.

Reportedly, Coolie was originally scheduled to begin filming in June but has now shifted its schedule to July 2024. Currently, the Rajinikanth starrer is in the pre-production stage.

Here is everything you want to know about Coolie

A 3-minute 16-second title teaser was released in April to announce Coolie. The teaser, featuring monochrome treatment with prominent gold accents, received widespread appreciation from fans.

Advertisement

Along with that, the way Coolie was written in the arm badge of Rajinikanth’s character, sparked a buzz that it was an homage to Thalaivar’s Hum co-star Amitabh Bachchan.

Anirudh Ravichander, who has projects like Vikram, Jailer, and Jawan to his name, is also associated with Coolie as a music composer.

Veteran actor Sathyaraj is reportedly joining the team of Coolie, marking his collaboration with the Thalaivar after nearly four decades. Coolie is an independent film and is not part of the LCU (Lokesh Cinematic Universe).

More about Rajinikanth

Next up, Rajinikanth stars in Vettaiyan, directed by T.J. Gnanavel, known for the acclaimed Tamil film Jai Bhim. The film is scheduled for an October 2024 release and was initially titled Thalaivar 170.

Vettaiyan features a stellar cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Manju Warrier, Rana Daggubati, Dushara Vijayan, Ritika Singh, and others.

Bachchan and Rajinikanth recently completed shooting in Mumbai, with Anirudh Ravichander composing the music, following his success with Jailer.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Jailer 2 with Rajnikanth as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian to start pre-production works soon? Here's what we know so far