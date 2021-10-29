Rajinikanth's health bulletin shared by hospital; Actor underwent heart surgery

Rajinikanth has been admitted to Kauvery Hospital in Chennai. While their team has stated that it is a regular check up, a new health bulletin has been released. Rajinikanth underwent a Carotid Artery revascularisation procedure on Friday and is likely to be discharged from the hospital after a few days.

Now, the official statement from the hospital management has been released on social media and it reads, "Mr. Rajinikanth was admitted in the hospital yesterday (28th October 2021) following an episode of giddiness. He was thoroughly evaluated by the expert panel of doctors and advised to undergo Carotid Artery revascularization. The procedure was performed successfully today (29th October 2021) and he is recovering well. He is likely to be discharged from the hospital after a few days.”

The statement from the hospital management has relieved the worries for the fans, and they are eagerly waiting to see Rajinikanth waving hands.

While his wife Latha and his team revealed that it was a routine health check-up, many reports suggested that he was admitted after complaining of chest pain and uneasiness. Rajinikanth's PR manager Riaz K Ahmed, in a voice message said, "Thalaivar is fine. Don't believe rumours," he said in the voice message.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth's much awaited film Annaatthe is all set to release for Diwali, Novermber 4. Directed by Siruthai Siva, the film stars Nayanthara in lead role