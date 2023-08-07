Rajinikanth's humble gesture left Jackie Shroff teary-eyed on the sets of Nelson’s Jailer, actor recalls

Nelson Dilipkumar’s Jailer is nearing its release, and the cast and crew of the film seem confident in the content that they have put out. The film boasts a star-studded ensemble cast, including the likes of Rajinikanth, Mohanlal, Tamannaah Bhatia, Shiva Rajkumar, Sunil, Ramya Krishnan, Vinayakan, Mirnaa Menon, and Jackie Shroff. The latter recently shared an incident from the sets of Jailer concerning Rajinikanth that moved him very much.

Rajinikanth apologized to Jackie Shroff during the shoot of Jailer

Jackie Shroff revealed in a recent interview that while he was shooting for Jailer, Rajinikanth had apologized to him. The reason for the Enthiran actor's apology will make you more of a Rajinikanth fan. Jackie shared that once during the Jailer shoot, Rajinikanth wrapped up his shoot and got into the car to leave. Jackie still had a few scenes pending. This is when Rajinikanth came back and apologized, as he had forgotten to say goodbye to Jackie.

In a kind gesture, Rajinikanth even went on to say that if his presence is needed, he will stay back on set. While sharing this incident with the media, Jackie revealed that he was moved to tears by the sweet gesture of the Enthiran actor. Jackie further stated that Rajinikanth took care of the film’s team with love and respect, and therefore working on the film was every bit enjoyable.

The Aaranya Kaandam actor revealed that it was a great pleasure to share screen space with Rajinikanth in Jailer because he is also an old colleague of his. He also proceeded to share an interesting detail: Rajinikanth had also attended his private wedding ceremony. His wedding was an intimate and private affair, and Rajinikanth was one of the few who attended the ceremony.

On his decision to be a part of Jailer, Jackie revealed that being a part of the film was a no-brainer for him. He also elaborated that Rajinikanth has been his buddy for a long time now. Well, it definitely seems that the two beloved actors have remained friends for decades now. Also, it was great to see an actor of Jackie Shroff’s stature be open and honest about how they feel about their fellow artists.

