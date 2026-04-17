Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 Clip Leaked: Makers warn against reposting video: ‘Any potential suspension…’

After Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan leaked online, clips of Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 were also unlawfully shared online. Taking matters into their own hands, the makers of Jailer 2 took swift action and activated their anti-piracy team to get to the bottom of it. They also released a statement in the media, warning the public against resharing the video clips. Read on!

Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 leaked

South star Rajinikanth is set to entertain the audience with his upcoming action-comedy film, Jailer 2. But before its release on the big screen, a video clip from the sets of Jailer 2 got leaked on social media. To avoid any impact on the film or its box office collection, the makers swiftly took action.

In a statement released in the media, the production house, Sun Pictures, penned, “Dear All, we would like to bring to your attention that a video clip from the sets of Jailer 2 is currently being circulated on social media platforms.” They also mentioned that their anti-piracy team is actively monitoring the situation and will be taking necessary action to remove such content, including initiating measures against accounts involved in sharing or promoting these clips.

In the note, they also requested the public to refrain from using, sharing, or reposting this video in order to avoid any potential suspension or restrictions on their accounts. “Please note that the production will not be held responsible for any such actions taken or to retrieve the accounts. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation,” the statement concluded.

For the unversed, Jailer 2 is helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar and produced by Kalanithi Maran under Sun Pictures. The sequel to the 2023 film, Jailer, also stars S. J. Suryah, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Mirnaa, Anna Rajan, Jatin Sarna, and Suraj Venjaramoodu.

About Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan leak

After the leak of Thalapathy Vijay’s last movie, Jana Nayagan, the state cops were quick to catch hold of six people. Recently, they also made three arrests, and among them was a freelance assistant editor on another film who was identified as the main accused.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

ALSO READ: Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan Leak: Did Freelance assistant editor steal the film?