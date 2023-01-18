Rajinikanth’s Jailer: From Mohanlal to Shiva Rajkumar – 5 top stars who are a part of the star cast

Jailer , the highly anticipated project that features superstar Rajinikanth in the lead role, is nearing the final stages of its shooting. The movie, which is touted to be a dark comedy thriller, marks the veteran actor's first onscreen collaboration with the young filmmaker, Nelson Dilipkumar . The promising first teaser of Jailer, which was released on the 72nd birthday of leading man Rajinikanth, had taken social media by storm. From the teaser, it has been confirmed that Rajinikanth is appearing in a never-seen-before avatar in Jailer.

The special teaser of Nelson Dilipkumar's film, which was released as the team's birthday gift for the superstar, introduced Rajinikanth as the central character Muthuvel Pandian. Even though nothing much has been revealed about the senior actor's character in the film, it is evident that Muthuvel Pandian is an aging man who is clearly getting ready for a big battle. The teaser also hints that he is from a humble background, and leads a middle-class lifestyle. The superstar later takes out a weapon with a determined face, hinting that something massive is on cards. However, the title of the film hints that Rajinikanth is indeed playing a prison officer aka Jailer in the film.

Meanwhile, Jailer is now getting bigger and better with some of the most celebrated stars of the Indian film industry joining the star cast. The new updates regarding the star cast of the film have left the netizens and film fanatics, totally excited.