Rajinikanth's Jailer: Makers agree to change scene of contract killer wearing Royal Challengers Bangalore jersey

Rajinikanth's Jailer has become the second highest-grossing Indian film of this year. Since its release, the film has been receiving immense praise and appreciation from the audience as well as critics. Fans, as well as celebrities, garnered the film with rave reviews. Amidst positive responses, one scene where a contract killer wearing a Royal Challengers Bangalore jersey has been making headlines. Now, the makers of Jailer finally agreed to change the scene by September 1.

Makers of Jailer to change scene of contract killer wearing RCB jersey

The legal case between the makers of Rajinikanth's new film Jailer, Sun Pictures, and Royal Challengers Bangalore, the Indian Premiere League team, has come to an end as the scene of a contract killer wearing a jersey of RCB will be changed by September 1.

According to Bar & Bench, the Jailer producers have agreed to alter the scene in which a contract killer is seen wearing the RCB jersey.

Lawyers for both sides informed the court that they agreed to settle the matter and would digitally alter the scene. Sun Pictures has assured the court that it will make the said changes in the theatrical version by September 1. The changed version will be reflected on both television and OTT platforms.

The court ordered, “The Defendants as also all parties acting for or on their behalf including their distribution network shall be bound by the above terms and conditions. With effect from 1st September, 2023, in the theatrical depiction of the film Jailer the RCB team jersey shall stand edited/altered. The Defendants shall ensure that after 1st September, 2023, none of the theatres would exhibit the RCB jersey in any form whatsoever. Insofar as television, satellite or any OTT platform is concerned, prior to the release thereof, the altered version of the film shall be broadcasted/telecasted.”

About the case

For the uninitiated, a scene from Jailer shows a contract killer wearing a jersey of the renowned IPL team Royal Challengers Bangalore. The character also makes sexist comments on a woman character and the counsel for RCB informed the Delhi High Court that the usage of its jersey was taken without their consent and the character negatively impacted the brand's equity.

Meanwhile, Jailer was released on August 10.

