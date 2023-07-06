Rajinikanth's Jailer: Tamannaah Bhatia breaks hotness meter with sensuous looks in first song Kaavaalaa poster

The first single Kaavaalaa from Rajinikanth starrer Jailer will be released today. The makers released a new poster of the film featuring Tamannaah Bhatia in a sexy green outfit. The actress is all set to sizzle the dance floor with sensuous looks and dance moves alongside Rajinikanth. In the poster, she is seen in a halter neck bikini and skirt with earrings and curly hairstyle with dessert and jungle background.