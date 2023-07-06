Rajinikanth's Jailer: Tamannaah Bhatia breaks hotness meter with sensuous looks in first song Kaavaalaa poster
The first single Kaavaalaa from Rajinikanth starrer Jailer will be released today. Tamannaah Bhatia returns to sizzle on special dance number.
The first single Kaavaalaa from Rajinikanth starrer Jailer will be released today. The makers released a new poster of the film featuring Tamannaah Bhatia in a sexy green outfit. The actress is all set to sizzle the dance floor with sensuous looks and dance moves alongside Rajinikanth. In the poster, she is seen in a halter neck bikini and skirt with earrings and curly hairstyle with dessert and jungle background.
