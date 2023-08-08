Rajinikanth's Jailer vs Malayalam film Jailer clash cancelled; Sakkir Madathil's release date postponed

The big battle between Rajinikanth's Jailer and the Malayalam film Jailerat the box office has been canceled. Yes, the two films were caught in controversy over same title and release date. However, as per the latest reports, the Malayalam film Jailer will not be released on August 10 as announced. The Sakkir Madathil's directorial will be released on August 18.

While the legal battle for the same title was already in court, Malayalam film Jailer director Sakkir Madathilannounced the same release date as well. Despite the Malayalam movie Jailer being a small budget, it was considered a big clash at the box office with Rajinikanth's Jailer. Well now, looks like the fire has slowed down, there will be no clash as Sakkir Madathil backed out.

Sakkir Madathil's Jailer postponed amid controversy with Rajinikanth's Jailer

While Jailer will be released as announced on August 10 in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada, Malayalam film Jailer will not be released on the same day anymore. The movie has been postponed. the reason for this decision has not been announced. But it is to be noted that a few days ago, Sakkir Madathil who held a protest against Rajinikanth's Jailer claimed that the Kerala exhibitors are not providing screens to his movie.



Sakkir Madathil's Jailer postponed due to no screens?

He said that exhibitors of Kerala are not ready to screen the Malayalam film Jailerdue to Rajinikanth's Jailer. The director added that he needs a 75-day window theatre screening for his film but several exhibitors only want to give 42 days.

Sakkir Madathil also urged Sun Pictures to change the title and release in Kerala. The director claimed that he registered the title Jailer in 2021 even before the Tamil film was announced. Sakkir argued that since the Tamil Jailer features one of the biggest Malayalam stars, Mohanlal, it would be unfair to release the film with the title Jailer. However, his request was denied. So, the director took the matter to court.

Despite his demands and protest, Sakkir Madathil's Jailer has taken a back foot from the issue. And Rajinikanth's highly anticipated film will be released as announced and pre-booking has already created a record.

The Tamil Jailer stars Rajinikanth, Mohanlal, Jackie Shroff, Shiva Rajkumar, Sunil, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, and Vinayakan. Whereas, the Malayalam film Jailer stars Dhyan Sreenivasan and Divya Pillai.

