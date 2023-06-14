Rajinikanth's Kabali producer KP Chowdary arrested in drugs case

Tollywood producer, KP Chowdary, who bankrolled Rajinikanth's Kabali, has reportedly been arrested under the charges of a drug case. The Hyderabad police arrested him for possession of drugs. According to reports, the director was apprehended by Special Investigation Team when he left his home at Kismatpur near Rajendranagar in Hyderabad.

When the cops raised KP Chowdary's house, they reportedly found 90 sachets of cocaine weighing 82.75 grams in his possession. It is also reported that he procured drugs from Goa and purchased a total of 100 sachets but the police recovered 90 from him. reports further also add that the police caught him when he was leaving to supply drugs to the clients.

It has been reported that KP Chowdary will now face further interrogation by the Enforcement Directorate and other agencies.

Tollywood drugs case

The Tollywood drug case has always caught the headlines since 2017. the drugs racket came to light back in 2017 after customs officials arrested musician Calvin Mascarenhas and two others with drugs worth Rs 30 lakh from their possession. On digging in a little deeper, the authorities reportedly found that a large number of Tollywood celebrities could be involved in this racket. In 2021, The Enforcement Directorate (ED) recently summoned 12 big names from the South industry, including Rana Daggubati, Rakul Preet Singh, and Ravi Teja in connection to the money Laundering in the drug case. They were also grilled by ED for several hours but no result about the case.

About KP Chowdary

Apart from drug cases, KP Chowdary was also a prime suspect in the murder of NRI Chigurupati Jayram.

In 2016, the producer ventured into the film industry by bankrolling the Telugu version of Rajinikanth's blockbuster film Kabali. He also worked as a distributor for two films namely Sardar Gabbar Singh and Seetamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu and a Tamil film titled Kanitan. However, he didn't get much profit from these films. He reportedly owns a club in Goa and several celebs from the film industry regularly visit his place.

