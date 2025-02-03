Rajinikanth’s Kabali producer KP Chowdary dies by suicide in Goa; likely due to financial stress; REPORTS

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to suicide.

Superstar Rajinikanth starrer movie Kabali producer KP Chowdary was found dead after committing suicide. According to reports, the producer had been suffering from financial stress which led to the drastic measure.

The producer, also known as Sunkara Krishna Prasad Chowdary had been staying in a rented place from North Goa where he was found dead. The police have begun their investigation into the same.

As per a report by IANS, KP Chowdary was found dead after hanging at the rented place in Goa. According to several reports, the producer was suffering from several life problems, especially after being arrested in a drug case back in 2023.

The high-profile drug case included several persons from the Telugu and Tamil cinema industry who were booked by the police. Apparently, the producer suffered financial setbacks even after entering the film business which led to him getting involved drug trade.

The late producer who hailed from Khammam district in Telangana had distributed several movies earlier in Telugu and being one of the producers of the Rajinikanth starrer movie Kabali.

The film directed by Pa Ranjith was an action drama featuring the tale of an aged gangster who returns from prison and sets out to exact revenge against a rival. Focusing on his mission for vengeance, Kabali also searches for his wife and daughter who both are presumed to be dead.

With Rajinikanth in the lead role, the movie also featured an ensemble cast of actors like Winston Chao, Radhika Apte, Sai Dhanshika, Kishore, Dinesh Ravi, Kalaiyarasan, John Vijay, Rosyam Nor, Nassar, and many more in key roles.

Furthermore, KP Chowdary has also distributed films like Gabbar Singh, Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu, and more.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.