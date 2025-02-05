Rajinikanth’s Kabali producer KP Chowdary dies by suicide; police recover note revealing reason behind it

Trigger Warning: This article contains information regarding the death of an individual.

Rajinikanth's Kabali producer, KP Chowdary, took an extreme step and ended his life as he was suffering from depression. According to the Deccan Herald report, he left a suicide note stating the reason behind his drastic decision. Police officials confirmed that he did not want anyone to be held responsible for his actions.

As per the report, KP Chowdary had been battling depression for several days, as stated in his note. On Monday, police found his mortal remains in a rented house in North Goa. The producer mentioned that he was ending his life as he couldn't cope with depression and requested that his body be handed over to his mother in Tamil Nadu.

Upon receiving information, police arrived at the scene and sent his remains to Goa Medical College and Hospital in Bambolim. The post-mortem will take place once his family arrives in Goa, which officials expect to happen soon.

The producer reportedly faced several personal challenges, especially after his arrest in a 2023 drug case. The case was widely publicized and involved multiple individuals from the Telugu and Tamil film industries. Authorities took action against several people linked to it.

Despite venturing into the film business, he reportedly suffered huge financial losses. These setbacks allegedly led him to reportedly engage in illegal activities.

Hailing from the Khammam district in Telangana, he had experience in film distribution. He was also one of the producers who worked on bringing Rajinikanth’s Kabali to Telugu audiences.

Disclaimer: If you or anyone you know suffers from any kind of health-related issues, then please do not hesitate to take immediate and professional medical help. Besides, if you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.