Rajinikanth's Lavish Bungalow: Check out THESE inside photos of Thalaiva's house in Chennai
The Thalaiva, Rajinikanth is one of the popular actors in the history of Indian cinema. The name is enough and he needs no introduction but his journey of being a superstar was not an easy one. Rajinikanth performed several jobs including that of a coolie and bus conductor before entering into acting. It all started when one day he decided to take up an acting course in the newly formed Madras Film Institute after coming across an advertisement. It changed everything and there is no looking back even after decades.
Today he has property worth crores and is one of the highest-paid actor's in Indian cinema. He owns a lavish bungalow with his wife Latha in Chennai. The Patta star's abode of heaven in Chennai is a dream. Rajinikanth's bungalow is all things classic and equally traditional. From front yard to the entry of the house, everything is massive about his home. Well, let's take a look at these few photos that give us a glimpse into Rajinikanth's house.
Take a look:
Celebrations at the Rajinikanth household !!! Here’s wishing you all a very happy #PettaPongal #PettaParaak pic.twitter.com/KS07v1QrrA
— soundarya rajnikanth (@soundaryaarajni) January 15, 2019
My mother and my son !!! #Joy #Lifelines #Blessed #Grateful pic.twitter.com/rsvDz2dhUw
— soundarya rajnikanth (@soundaryaarajni) July 2, 2018
#RajiniMakkalMandram #YouthWing meet this morning pic.twitter.com/AHMuD7ZltZ
— soundarya rajnikanth (@soundaryaarajni) May 13, 2018
The one and only #Kaala from the US #SemmaWeightu #KaalaFestivalBegins pic.twitter.com/AZ3rJG3CDa
— soundarya rajnikanth (@soundaryaarajni) May 2, 2018
#FamilyTime #HappyHoli pic.twitter.com/nxfWta4ZBb
— soundarya rajnikanth (@soundaryaarajni) March 2, 2018
Wishing everyone a very safe and Happy Diwali from our family to yours Spread love and positivity .. Trust and surrender to the almighty !!!! gods and gurus will always bless us #StaySafe #BeResponsible #GoCorona pic.twitter.com/5EuT1KdYEV
— soundarya rajnikanth (@soundaryaarajni) November 14, 2020
#HappyPongal #BlessedAndGrateful pic.twitter.com/1ybxzThtmU
— soundarya rajnikanth (@soundaryaarajni) January 15, 2020
#LokSabhaEelctions2019 #KadamaiDone #EveryVoteCounts pic.twitter.com/qoZPjOWWtb
— soundarya rajnikanth (@soundaryaarajni) April 18, 2019
That's home ... can't imagine the damage around the city #StaySafeChennai pic.twitter.com/CsZvkHwHMu
— soundarya rajnikanth (@soundaryaarajni) December 12, 2016
On the work front, Rajinikanth is in Hyderabad and has commenced shooting for his next Annaatthe, directed by Siruthai Siva and produced by Kalanidhi Maaran under Sun Pictures. The film also stars Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Sathish, Soori, Goerge Maryan, yesteryear actress Meena, Kushbhu Sundar and Vela Ramamoorthy in key roles. Annaatthe has music by D Imman.
