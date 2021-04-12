Rajinikanth's Lavish Bungalow: Check out THESE inside photos of Thalaiva's house in Chennai

Rajinikanth owns a lavish bungalow with his wife Latha in Chennai. Check out a glimpse of his lavish home.

The Thalaiva, Rajinikanth is one of the popular actors in the history of Indian cinema. The name is enough and he needs no introduction but his journey of being a superstar was not an easy one. Rajinikanth performed several jobs including that of a coolie and bus conductor before entering into acting. It all started when one day he decided to take up an acting course in the newly formed Madras Film Institute after coming across an advertisement. It changed everything and there is no looking back even after decades.

Today he has property worth crores and is one of the highest-paid actor's in Indian cinema. He owns a lavish bungalow with his wife Latha in Chennai. The Patta star's abode of heaven in Chennai is a dream. Rajinikanth's bungalow is all things classic and equally traditional. From front yard to the entry of the house, everything is massive about his home. Well, let's take a look at these few photos that give us a glimpse into Rajinikanth's house.

Take a look:

On the work front, Rajinikanth is in Hyderabad and has commenced shooting for his next Annaatthe, directed by Siruthai Siva and produced by Kalanidhi Maaran under Sun Pictures. The film also stars Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Sathish, Soori, Goerge Maryan, yesteryear actress Meena, Kushbhu Sundar and Vela Ramamoorthy in key roles. Annaatthe has music by D Imman.

