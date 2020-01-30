Rajinikanth's Man vs Wild shoot in the Bandipur national forest irks the activists; Demand ARREST
The news about Rajinikanth being a part of popular international show Man Vs Wild with host Bear Grylls took social media by storm. The superstar of the country is currently shooting for the special episode at Bandipur National forest in Karnataka. Sharing about his experience, Rajinikanth wrote on Twitter, "Thank you very much dear @BearGrylls for an unforgettable experience ... love you. @DiscoveryIN thank you." While fans of the superstar can't keep calm to know what's in the stores next, Rajinikanth shooting at the forest has not gone well.
According to a report in TOI, activists have demanded Rajinikanth's arrest for shooting at the national forest. They have stated about this shoot might cause harm to the animals in the forest. The same report also suggests that activist named Joseph Hoover wants the shoot to take place in the monsoon season and this will only lessen the chances of forest fire.
Thank you very much dear @BearGrylls for an unforgettable experience ... love you. @DiscoveryIN thank you #IntoTheWildWithBearGrylls
— Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) January 29, 2020
On the work front, Rajinikanth will be seen next in Thalaivar 168. The film also stars Khushbu Sundar, Meena, Keerthy Suresh, Prakash Raj, Soori and Sathish.
After PM Narendram Modi and Rajinikanth, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is also shooting for Man Vs Wild. The actor has reportedly reached the location to shoot for the same.
