  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Rajinikanth's meeting with Rajini Makkal Mandram: Not satisfied with one aspect

The meeting with the Rajini Makkal Mandram (RMM) district secretaries went off well except for one aspect on which he was not personally satisfied, said actor-turned-politician Rajinikanth here on Thursday.
2172 reads Mumbai
Rajinikanth's meeting with Rajini Makkal Mandram: Not satisfied with one aspectRajinikanth's meeting with Rajini Makkal Mandram: Not satisfied with one aspect
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Speaking to reporters here after the meeting, Rajinikanth said there were lots of questions which he had answered and various views were exchanged.

He said on one issue he was not personally satisfied and would disclose that at a later date.

Queried about his recent meeting with the leaders of Tamil Nadu Jamathul Ulama Sabai (TNJUS), Rajinikanth said he had suggested them to meet Home Minister Amit Shah and discuss the issue.

The members of TNJUS apprised Rajinikanth of issues Muslims would face due to the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), the National Population Register (NPR) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Credits :IANS

Add new comment

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement