Rajinikanth's next to be directed by Raghava Lawrence? Find out

Kollywood Superstar Rajinikanth who was last seen in AR Murugadoss' cop drama Darbar will join hands with Raghava Lawrence for his next.

While Rajinikanth is still busy with the shooting of his next film Annaatthe, reports about his next films are already mounting almost everyday. It was speculated earlier that the Petta actor will join hands with Kaithi director Lokesh Kanagaraj. Now, according to Indiaglitz, the superstar will join hands with Raghava Lawrence for his next film. While there is no official confirmation on this news yet, it got fans all excited and they are sharing it across social media platforms.

Apparently, the director, who is a well known die hard fan of Thalaiva, narrated a story to him, and superstar was mighty impressed with the story that he immediately gave his nod. If this news turns out to be true, it will be one of the milestones of Kollywood cinema, for we all know how big a fan of Rajinikanth Raghava Lawrence is. This news comes amid the recent controversy involving Raghava Lawrence during Rajinikanth's birthday. Remarks made by Lawrence were criticised on social media by the fans of Kamal Haasan and they claimed that they were not in a good taste.

Meanwhile, Raghava Lawrance recently ventured into Bollywood with the Hindi version of his Muni franchise. The film titled Laxmmi Bomb, has Bollywood biggie in the lead role. It's the official Hindi remake of megahit Tamil movie Kanchana, which hand Lawrance himself playing the lead role. Rajinikanth, on the other hand, will be next seen in Siruthai Siva directorial Annaatthe.

Credits :Galatta Media

Read More