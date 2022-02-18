Rajinikanth's next film with Nelson Dilipkumar to feature Aishwarya Rai Bachchan?

Rajinikanth's next film Thalaiva169 with Nelson Dilipkumar, which was announced last week, has already created a huge buzz about the cast, plot, etc. Now, there are strong reports that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is said to be in talks to play the female lead.

For unversed, Rajinikanth and Aishwarya are the most loved on-screen pair as their chemistry in director Shankar's Ethiran, titled Robo in Telugu, became a huge hit. Now, their collaboration is likely on cards for 11 years. If reports turn out to be true, then fans shall witness a visual treat. However, there is no official confirmation on the same. The makers are yet to announce the official cast and crew.

Nelson Dilipkumar is known for films like Beast and Doctor. A source close to Pinkvilla revealed details about Thalavia169 and said, It’s a typical Nelson Dilipkumar Film that’s high on content with ample quirky elements in the screenplay. The entire team is excited to take the film on floors by April end/Early May."

Last week, the film was announced with a special video featuring Rajinikanth looking as dapper as ever in a suit. Anirudh Ravichander is a music composer.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth was last seen in Annaatthe directed by Siva, and was released during Pongal. The film became the biggest hit during the festival with record-breaking box office numbers.

