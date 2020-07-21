Rajinikanth's photo of him driving his daughter Soundarya's Lamborghini wearing a mask goes viral

Amid lockdown, superstar Rajinikanth's rare photo of him driving his daughter Soundarya's Lamborghini has surfaced on social media. Take a look.

Well, due to lockdown, celebrities are spending most of their time with family members at home. From Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun to Tovino Thomas, Dulquer Salmaan and many others are sharing their lockdown stories on social media. However, fans recently got a glimpse of their favourite superstar Rajinikanth. Yes, the Petta star was spotted months after while he stepped out to buy household stuff. Amid lockdown, Rajinikanth's photo of him driving his daughter Soundarya's Lamborghini wearing a mask surfaced on social media. One can see in the picture, wearing all-white, Rajinikanth driving his daughter’s car.

Well, Rajinikanth is setting the right example and is taking all the precautionary measures although only his daughter was present in the car. Hashtag #LioninLamborghini is trending on twitter as fans can’t keep calm seeing their favourite superstar after a very long time. Meanwhile, the actor recently hit the headlines over the news of him planning to officially launch his political party in November. However, Rajinikanth is yet to make an official announcement about the same.

On the work front, Rajinikanth will be seen next in Siruthai Siva’s Annaatthe. The film also stars Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Meena and Khushbu Sundar. Touted to be a rural drama, the film is bankrolled by Sun Pictures.

The upcoming Rajinikanth starrer also features Prakash Raj, Sathish and Soori in key roles. D Imman has been roped in to compose music for the film.

Credits :Twitter

