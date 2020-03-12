Rajinikanth's Political Entry: Superstar says he can't see himself as a CM; Will be separate leader for Party
Superstar Rajinikanth has taken social media by storm since yesterday as he is finally set to spell out the plans for his official political plunge. According to media reports and social media buzz, Rajinikanth called the second meeting with office-bearers today and has made the much-awaited announcement. Speculations were doing rounds that Rajinikanth is set to announce his political party. Well, finally suspense comes to an end. In his speech, Rajinikanth said his party election candidates of about 60 to 65 percent will be under below 50 years of age. 35 to 40% will be given to other good people who come from other parties and intellectuals, related to IAS officers, judges, women etc.
Grand arrangements were made for Rajinikanth at a hotel in Chennai. A lot of fans gathered outside the venue to catch the glimpse of their favourite superstar. The Darbar actor's fans are super emotional and have been sharing about the same on social media. As Rajinikanth was heading for the meeting today, fans showered his car with rose petals. The craze around Rajinikanth's political party is currently the talk of the town.
Check out the live update about Rajinikanth's speech here:
He says he admired #AringarAnna as a Leader who created other leaders, who ruled TN till now..
Now, no leaders are there in TN..
— Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) March 12, 2020
As the Party President, #Superstar @rajinikanth will question his party's CM for his Governance..
— Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) March 12, 2020
#BREAKING :#Superstar @rajinikanth says he prefers to be the Party President and not as the CM..
A good visionary youth will be the CM..
— Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) March 12, 2020
#BREAKING :#Superstar @rajinikanth says he can't see himself as the CM..
— Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) March 12, 2020
#BREAKING :#Superstar @rajinikanth says there will be a separate leader for the Party and a separate leader for the Govt..
— Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) March 12, 2020
#BREAKING :#Superstar @rajinikanth says DMK and AIADMK 50,000 party position holders after election indulge in corruption..
Says in his party, only few party positions will be kept.. Rest will be dissolved post-election..
— Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) March 12, 2020
#Superstar @rajinikanth says he said he will come to politics only in Dec 31st 2017..
Asks everyone to stop saying he said he was planning to come since 1996.. 25 years..
— Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) March 12, 2020
#Rajinikanthpoliticalentry #Rajinikanth I guess somthing like this was seen 4 years back when CM got back home at pose garden. pic.twitter.com/Rym21NVzk9
— Tananjayan D (@Tanuj32730997) March 12, 2020
#Thalaivar in white and white, got onto his BMW, garlanded on his way out with huge chants, waatha for others it'll still remain a dream #Rajinikanth #RajiniMakkalMandram #Rajinikanthpoliticalentry #Rajini_Is_Our_CM #ரஜினியே_எங்கள்_முதல்வர் pic.twitter.com/K6wlxHHpkp
— Makesh Selvaraj (@MakeshSelvaraj) March 12, 2020
A Rajini Makkal Mandram (RMM) district secretary, earlier revealed to The Week, "Thalaivar will discuss with us his political plans, the launch of the party, date of launch and what will be the party’s ideology. His political plans and the announcement will definitely shake-up state politics."
On the work front, Rajinikanth will be seen next in director Siva's upcoming film titled, Annaatthe. The film is produced by Sun Pictures and the music will be given by Imman. The film also stars Nayanthara, Khushbu, Keerthy Suresh, Meena, Prakash Raj among others in important roles.
