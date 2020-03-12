Rajinikanth's Political Entry: Superstar says he can't see himself as a CM; Will be separate leader for Party

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Speculations were doing rounds that Rajinikanth is set to announce his political party. Well, finally the suspense comes to an end. In his speech, Rajinikanth said that 60 to 65 percent of candidates of his party will be under below 50 years of age.

Superstar Rajinikanth has taken social media by storm since yesterday as he is finally set to spell out the plans for his official political plunge. According to media reports and social media buzz, Rajinikanth called the second meeting with office-bearers today and has made the much-awaited announcement. Speculations were doing rounds that Rajinikanth is set to announce his political party. Well, finally suspense comes to an end. In his speech, Rajinikanth said his party election candidates of about 60 to 65 percent will be under below 50 years of age. 35 to 40% will be given to other good people who come from other parties and intellectuals, related to IAS officers, judges, women etc.

A Rajini Makkal Mandram (RMM) district secretary, earlier revealed to The Week, "Thalaivar will discuss with us his political plans, the launch of the party, date of launch and what will be the party’s ideology. His political plans and the announcement will definitely shake-up state politics."

On the work front, Rajinikanth will be seen next in director Siva's upcoming film titled, Annaatthe. The film is produced by Sun Pictures and the music will be given by Imman. The film also stars Nayanthara, Khushbu, Keerthy Suresh, Meena, Prakash Raj among others in important roles.

