Rajinikanth's Pongal video goes viral; Fans hail as he showed up despite going through family crisis
Thalaiva ivalo kastam...but you wish us on pongal day.......thalaiva u are gift for us....ur love for fans are beyond...@rajinikanth...we always there for u....nenge GREAT HUMAN BEING...GREAT FATHER HUSBAND...GREAT GRANDPA... ALWAYS THERE FOR UR FAMILY ..GOOD FAMILY MAN. pic.twitter.com/IlfqaIjM97— LAVANYA@LAVI (@THALAIVARBB) January 17, 2022
Despite of the Issue inside his family, this Man greeted his fans(Pongal) at his door step with Smile on his face to give the due respect to his fans gathered— ONLINE RAJINI FANS (@OnlineRajiniFC) January 17, 2022
Anta Manasu Tan Sir Kadavul
Stay Strong Thalaivaa!#Rajinikanth #Thalaivar @rajinikanth#Dhanush pic.twitter.com/QQk1ihmtJ8
Further, extending his Pongal greetings Rajinikanth also urged all to follow COVID-19 norms seriously. Taking to Twitter, Rajinikanth wrote, “We are all living in a terrible and dangerous period, the number of people infected with the Coronavirus is growing by the day. To keep ourselves safe from this infection, we must strictly adhere to all norms and regulations. Nothing is more vital than one’s own health. Greetings on Pongal I say to everyone.”
On the work front, Rajinikanth was last seen in Siva’s action drama Annaatthe. Produced by Kalanithi Maran under the banner of Sun Pictures, the film was released in theatres on 4 November 2021. Annaatthe managed a do great business at the box office.
