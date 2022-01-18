Rajinikanth's Pongal video goes viral; Fans hail as he showed up despite going through family crisis

It is a well-known fact that Thalaiva Rajinikanth enjoys an immense fan following. His supporters go to a great extent to get a glimpse of the superstar. Recently, Rajnikanth came out of the house and wished his followers on the auspicious occasion of Pongal. In the video, Rajinikanth can be seen dressed in a simple white kurta and pajama while greeting his fans with his signature ‘namaskar’.

This 33 seconds video has gone viral now and fans are calling their beloved Thalaiva brave for showing up for his supporters even while going through family crisis. The clip featuring Rajinikanth has taken social media by storm. Meanwhile, yesterday Rajinikanth’s daughter Aishwaryaa and star Dhanush announced separation after 18 years of marriage. Dhanush married filmmaker Aishwaryaa in 2004. The two broke the news via a joint statement.

Check out the video below: