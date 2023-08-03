Rajinikanth's THIS song from 2.0 is the most expensive song not Shah Rukh Khan's Zinda Banda

In Indian movies, songs play a huge role and filmmakers put all their efforts to showcase the star to the audiences in great locations and dance moves. But nothing can beat the way South movies do. Yes, did you know a song from Rajinikanth's 2.0 is the most expensive song ever? That's true. The song was made on a huge budget of Rs 543 crores.

There have been reports recently that Zinda Banda from Shah Rukh Khan's movie Jawan is one of the most expensive songs ever made in Bollywood. However, this is not true. It is Rajinikanth's song Endhira Logathu Sundariye that holds the record for being the most expensive one in Indian cinema. Yes, the Tamil song is from the blockbuster film 2.0, directed by Shankar.

The most expensive song, which was shot in 10 days at four grand sets, also features Amy Jackson alongside the superstar. The vocals were by Sid Sriram and Shashaa Tirupati with lyrics penned by Anantha Sriram. The music was composed by Oscar-winning A R Rahman. The grand song was choreographed by Bosco.

Rajinikanth's song Endhira Logathu Sundariye with Amy Jackson from 2.0

Bosco calls Endhira Logathu Sundariye quite challenging choreography

Bosco during an interview revealed that choreographing for the song was quite challenging. "Honestly, knowing Rajinikanth sir, we had set certain body language for the steps but the grace and energy he possesses, especially in his walk, left all of us in awe of him, including dancers from abroad. He didn't try and get even a single step changed or make it simple. He saw it when we rehearsed and he was ready to go. We executed everything we had planned," he said.



About 2.0

2.0 is a standalone sequel to Enthiran (2010), featuring Rajinikanth alongside Akshay Kumar as Pakshi Rajan and Amy Jackson. Not just the song, but even the film is one of the most expensive to date. The film grossed Rs 800 crore and is currently the 7th highest-grossing film in India.

