Rajinikanth's throwback PHOTOS with Hero actor Sivakarthikeyan are worth a watch; Check them out

Check out some of the throwback pictures of Rajinikanth with Hero actor Sivakarthikeyan. The two of them are seen traveling in a flight together.

Superstar Rajinikanth always impresses fans and well-wishers with his humble and genuine nature. There are numerous instances in which the Darbar actor is seen meeting and interacting with other members of the film fraternity too. As it has been admitted by many of them, the charisma that Rajinikanth displays cannot be matched with anyone else. While scrolling through numerous feeds on social media, we have come across a few unseen pictures of the Thalaiva actor which are just unmissable.

Well, he is seen interacting with someone very special and that person happens to be Sivakarthikeyan who also has carved a niche for himself in the South film industry within a short period. The two of them are seen posing for the pictures inside a flight. In one of the pictures, the Hero actor is seen holding the hands of Rajinikanth and interacting with him. There is one more picture in which Rajini Sir is holding a trophy with Sivakarthikeyan by his side.

Check out the throwback pictures of Rajinikanth and Sivakarthikeyan below:

On the work front, Rajinikanth is currently busy with the progressions of his upcoming movie Annaatthe co-starring Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Khushboo, Vela Ramamoorthy, Sathish, Meena and Soori in the lead roles. It has been produced by Kalanithi Maran and is directed by Siva. On the other hand, Sivakarthikeyan will be next seen in the science-fiction drama titled Ayalaan. He has been paired up opposite Rakul Preet Singh in the R. Ravikumar directorial.

