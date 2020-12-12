Rajinikanth's Top 2020 News: Thalaiva's Lamborghini drive, political entry to Periyar controversy & Annaatthe

2020 was a rollercoaster ride for many including superstar Rajinikanth. Today, on his birthday, here's a look at times when Annaatthe actor hit the headlines.

Superstar Rajinikanth celebrates 70th birthday today, December 12 and fans across the globe are showering him with best wishes on social media. As we all know when it is Rajinikanth's birthday, the celebration amongst his fans is no less like a festival. However, due to pandemic, the celebrations will be low-key. Thalaiva is an indispensable king of box office and he is one man in the industry who has been ruling it for four decades. His larger than life appearance on the big screen to inimitable style, he has proved to be a legend. His crazy fan following in India and internationally explains his unmatched phenomenon.

Well, 2020 had been a rollercoaster ride for everyone and for the Tamil legend as well. Today, on his birthday, let's take a look at the top news of Rajinikanth that managed to grab most of the attention.

1. Lion in Lamborghini: One of the most trending pictures and news of 2020 was when Rajinikanth was spotted driving his daughter Soundarya's Lamborghini. #LionInLamborgini trended after a video of him wearing a mask and driving the luxury car had gone viral.

2. Political entry: Rajinikanth's political entry has been the talk of the town since years and years. However, after many rumours and speculations, the Petta star officially announced his political entry. He wrote, "In the forthcoming assembly elections, Tamil Nadu will witness an honest, faithful, sincere and spiritual governance with people support. We will launch the party on December 31 and the work will start from January 2021.

3. Annaatthe announcement: Annaatthe starring superstar Rajinikanth was announced earlier this year. The film is being directed by Siruthai Siva. The movie has been the talk of the town since its inception due to its star cast. The film will feature Meena, Khushbu, Keerthy Suresh, Nayanthara, Prakash Raj among others. The shooting of the film has been stopped for a while due to COVID-19 pandemic.

4. Periyar controversy: Rajinikanth's comments on an anti-superstition rally in 1971, hit the headlines yet again after he refused to issue an apology for his statement at 50th-anniversary souvenir of Thuglak magazine in Chennai on January 14. The actor showed clippings of a 2017 report published by an English magazine mentioning Periyar’s 1971 rally. "The magazine has reported that Ramar and Sita were paraded naked and garlanded with slippers in Periyar’s rally in 1971 in Salem. I have not said something that did not happen. I have not imagined it. The one who protested there in Salem...Lakshmana...has confirmed it. So, I will not apologise or express regret," said Rajinikanth, further adding that he said what has been reported in magazines and also stated that Periyar's rally must be forgotten, not denied.

5. Into The Wild With Bear Grylls: The superstar featured on the show, Into the Wild with Bear Grylls and with this, he made his small-screen debut. The special episode was shot in the Bandipur Tiger Reserve, Karnataka and was released officially in March this year. The Tamil legend left everyone with his presence on the show and had wild, adventurous experience amidst nature. Rajinikanth on the show said, 'My whole life has been a miracle. Consider this show, for example, I never thought of this even in my dreams that one day I'll do a show like this for Discovery!' The man also let us in on his favourite quote in life: 'This too shall pass.'

Preparing for @Rajinikanth’s blockbuster TV debut with an Into The Wild with Bear Grylls motion poster! I have worked with many stars around the world but this one for me was special. Love India. #ThalaivaOnDiscovery pic.twitter.com/kFnkiw71S6 — Bear Grylls (@BearGrylls) February 19, 2020

6. Diwali celebrations with family: Rajinikanth's photo celebrating Diwali with his wife Latha, daughter Soundarya, son-in-law Vishagan Vanangamudi and grandson Ved had managed to light up the internet.

Wishing everyone a very safe and Happy Diwali from our family to yours Spread love and positivity .. Trust and surrender to the almighty !!!! gods and gurus will always bless us #StaySafe #BeResponsible #GoCorona pic.twitter.com/5EuT1KdYEV — soundarya rajnikanth (@soundaryaarajni) November 14, 2020

