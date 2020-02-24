Rajinikanth's upcoming film Thalaivar 168 titled Annaatthe; Read details

Now, the producers of the much-awaited film Thalaivar 168 have announced on Twitter that the Rajinikanth starrer is officially titled Annaatthe.

The fans have been waiting eagerly for an update on the south megastar Rajinikanth's film Thalaivar 168. Now, the producers of the much-awaited flick have announced on Twitter that the Rajinikanth starrer is officially titled Annaatthe. The fans and film audiences are extremely delighted to hear the news. Many fans and followers of the south superstar Rajinikanth took to their social media handles to express their joy and thoughts about the film's official title, Annaatthe. The south drama with Rajinikanth in the lead will also feature the Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy actress Nayanthara. Rajinikanth who previously featured in AR Murugadoss directorial called Darbar will be seen as the lead actor in Annaatthe.

The film is helmed by ace director Koratala Siva. News reports about the Petta actor's upcoming film also suggest that it will star National Award winner, Keerthy Suresh in a key role. Not many details are revealed about Keerthy Suresh's character. But the fans are hoping for it to be an interesting role. Media reports are suggesting that the Mahanati actress Keerthy Suresh is essaying the role of Rajinikanth's daughter. No confirmation about this news has come from the makers of the south drama. The highly anticipated film from the south film industry Annaatthe will also feature actors like Meena and Khushbu in crucial roles.

Check out the tweet by Sun Pictures:

The well-known music director D Imman will be composing music for Annaatthe. The music director D Imman will be collaborating with the Kaala actor for the first time. However, the music composer has worked with the director Koratala Siva on Viswasam which had Thala Ajith in the lead.

(ALSO READ: Thalaivar 168: Rajinikanth’s remuneration slashed post Darbar's lukewarm box office performance? Find Out)

Credits :Twitter

Read More