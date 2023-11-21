Rajinikanth’s wife Latha opens up about his relationship with grandchildren; say they try to imitate him

The name Rajinikanth is quite synonymous with style by now. The actor, who has been a part of the film industry for close to five decades now, is known for his unmatchable suave and charisma. But apart from that, the Petta actor is also known to be a family man, spending time with his family whenever he gets the chance.

In a recent interview with Vikatan, Rajinikanth’s wife, Latha rajinikanth spilled the beans about the actor’s relationship with his grandchildren. She said that he tries to be there with them as much as possible, something he was unable to do for his daughters, owing to the busy schedule, and the circumstances in the film industry back then. She added that he loves to spend time with them in whatever way or form possible.

Yatra and Linga keep imitating Rajinikanth

Talking in the interview, Latha Rajinikanth also added that their grandchildren look up to him, similar to others in their school. She said that they resonate more with the “Superstar” that they see on screen, than with their grandfather that they meet in person.

She also added that Yatra and Linga keep imitating him, even repeating Rajinikanth’s catchphrase dialogues like “Neruppu Da” and “Magizhchi” from the 2016 film Kabali. She said that they have the same excitement as any other child who would meet Rajinikanth.

Rajinikanth on the workfront

Rajinikanth will next be seen in his daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth’s upcoming film Lal Salaam. The film is touted to be a sports drama film, and features Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in the lead roles. The film is gearing up for its release around Pongal next year.

Apart from that, he also has two other films lined up, tentatively titled Thalaivar 170 and Thalaivar 171 respectively. Thalaivar 170 is helmed by TJ Gnanavel and features Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Ritika Singh, Manju Warrier, Dushara Vijayan, and more. The film is bankrolled by Lyca Productions, and have already started filming.

Thalaivar 171 will be helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film is bankrolled by Sun Pictures, and the music for the film will be composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Additionally, the action choreography for the film will be done by Anbariv Masters, and is expected to go on floors in April next year.

