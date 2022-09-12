Rajinikanth's younger daughter Soundarya welcomes baby boy; Shares heartwarming pics with new born
Soundarya Rajinikanth also revealed her child with second husband has been named Veer Rajinikanth Vanangamudi.
Superstar Rajinikanth welcomed a grandson as his younger daughter Soundarya Rajinikanth and her husband Vishagan are blessed with a newborn. Taking to Twitter on Sunday, she shared the arrival of her baby boy with heartwarming pictures from her pregnancy shoot. She also revealed that the child has been named Veer Rajinikanth Vanangamudi.
Soundaraya Rajinikanth didn't reveal the baby's face in the pics as she only shared an image of him holding a finger of her hands. She also shared a family pic along with a few maternity pics. Soundarya took to Twitter and wrote, "With God's abundant grace and our parents' blessings (folded hands and angel emojis), Vishagan, Ved and I are thrilled to welcome Ved’s little brother Veer Rajinikanth Vanangamudi today 11/9/22. #Veer #Blessed. Thank you to our amazing doctors."
This new born is the first child with her second husband Vishagan. They got married in 2019 in an intimate ceremony. She also has a son named Ved with her first husband Ashwin Ramkumar.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Rajinikanth is currently working on Jailer, which was previously known as Thalaivar 169. The film is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and Tamannaah Bhatia is the female lead. Ramya Krishnan is also roped to play a crucial role in the film. Music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander.
The film went on floors a few weeks ago. The team shared a poster of Rajinikanth from Jailer to pique the curiosity of fans. It is produced by Kalanithi Maran under the Sun Pictures banner.
