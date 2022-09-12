Rajinikanth's younger daughter Soundarya welcomes baby boy; Shares heartwarming pics with new born

Superstar Rajinikanth welcomed a grandson as his younger daughter Soundarya Rajinikanth and her husband Vishagan are blessed with a newborn. Taking to Twitter on Sunday, she shared the arrival of her baby boy with heartwarming pictures from her pregnancy shoot. She also revealed that the child has been named Veer Rajinikanth Vanangamudi.

Soundaraya Rajinikanth didn't reveal the baby's face in the pics as she only shared an image of him holding a finger of her hands. She also shared a family pic along with a few maternity pics. Soundarya took to Twitter and wrote, "With God's abundant grace and our parents' blessings (folded hands and angel emojis), Vishagan, Ved and I are thrilled to welcome Ved’s little brother Veer Rajinikanth Vanangamudi today 11/9/22. #Veer #Blessed. Thank you to our amazing doctors."