Rajisha Vijayan pens emotional note as Kho Kho’s makers withdraw the film from theatres owing to COVID surge

Directed by Rahul Riji, Kho Kho was released on April 14 as a Vishu special. The film is a sports drama and it is based on a sport - Kho Kho.

In her recent post on Instagram, Rajisha Vijayan has revealed that her film Kho Kho is withdrawn from the theatres by the makers owing to the current COVID 19 surge. The film hit the big screens as a Vishu special on April 14. The sports drama has been receiving a positive response by fans and critics alike. In an emotional note, the actress wrote that the safety of the audience is their priority and hence they have planned to withdraw the film from theatres.

“With a heavy heart we are taking the decision to withdraw Kho Kho from the theatres in Kerala due to the current COVID 19 related crisis. Even though we would have loved to have you watch our film in theatres, we have to keep the health and safety of our audience as the foremost priority. Kindly take all the necessary precautions and stay safe. Kho Kho will reach you through another platform soon. This too shall pass,” Rajisha Vijayan said in her Instagram post.

‘Directed by Rahul Riji, Kho Kho is a sports drama and it is based on a sport - Kho Kho, a form of tag, originated in Maharashtra. Rajisha Vijayan is also receiving applauds for her recently released Tamil film Karnan staring Dhanush as the male lead and directed by Mari Selvaraj. Meanwhile, in the wake of the second wave of the pandemic, the Kerala state government issued some new guidelines and curfew.

