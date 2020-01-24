Thalaivar 169: Rajkamal Productions to bankroll Rajinikanth’s next film? Find Out

In what comes as an exciting news to the fans of Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan, buzz is that the next film of superstar Rajinikanth will be bankrolled by Kamal Haasan’s Rajkamal Productions. Though there is no official word about this, hearsay has that the next film, tentatively titled Thalaivar 169 will go on floors after June 2020. If this report turns out to be true, this will be a landmark in Kollywood cinema, as they will be joining hands after more than two decades.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth is currently busy with the shooting of Thalaivar 168, which is being shot in Hyderabad. The film has an ensemble of cast on board including Meena, Khushbu, Prakash Raj, Keerthy Suresh, Soori, Sathish, among the others. Directed by Siruthai Siva, the film is produced by Sun Pictures. Rajinikanth was last seen in Darbar, which was directed by AR Murugadoss. The film hit the big screens recently and it is being received well by the audience.

Kamal Haasan on the other hand, will join the sets of Indian 2 soon. The shooting of the Shankar directorial, which was shot at a brisk pace last year, was halted due to Kamal Haasan’s surgery. Apparently, the shooting will commence from February. It is expected that the film’s shooting will be wrapped up by the end of this year, as the makers are planning for an early 2021 release. While the first installment of the movie with Kamal Haasan's fight against corruption, reports suggest that the second installment would be a political drama.