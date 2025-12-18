Raju Weds Rambai OTT release: When and where to watch Saailu Kaampati’s romantic drama online

Director Saailu Kaampati’s romantic emotional drama Raju Weds Rambai is all set for its digital premiere. After a successful theatrical run, the film will start streaming on ETV Win from December 18, 2025. Viewers who missed the film in cinemas can now watch this heartfelt rural love story from the comfort of their homes.

Released in theatres on November 21, Raju Weds Rambai opened to a positive response from critics and audiences. The film was praised for its emotional storytelling, relatable characters, and grounded performances. Its simple narrative and strong emotional core helped it connect well with family audiences and romance lovers.

Raju Weds Rambai OTT release date and platform details

The digital streaming rights of Raju Weds Rambai have been acquired by ETV Win, making it accessible to a wider audience. The film’s OTT release on December 18 is expected to attract viewers who enjoy realistic love stories rooted in social issues. With growing interest in regional cinema on OTT platforms, the film’s digital debut is likely to give it a second wave of attention.

The story follows Raju (Akhil Raj), a cheerful young man living in a small hamlet near Illandu. He runs his family’s traditional band troupe with his parents, played by Shivaji Raja and Anita Chowdary. Raju falls in love with Rambai (Tejaswini), the daughter of Venkatanna (Chaitu Jonnalagadda), a compounder at a government hospital.

As their relationship grows, Rambai’s father learns about their love. He places social honor above everything else and strongly opposes the relationship. This decision leads to emotional conflicts that deeply affect both families. The film explores themes of love, honor, sacrifice, and the impact of rigid social beliefs.

Despite being newcomers, Akhil Raj and Tejaswini deliver natural and emotionally mature performances. Their chemistry feels sincere and believable. Chaitu Jonnalagadda stands out as a father driven by ego and social pressure, while the supporting cast adds emotional depth to the story.

Director Saailu Kaampati, inspired by real-life incidents from the Manukota and Illandu regions, presents the narrative with honesty. The first half maintains a light and engaging tone, while the second half slows slightly before leading to a powerful climax. Wajid Beg’s cinematography captures rural life beautifully, and Suresh Bobbili’s music strengthens the film’s emotional impact.

