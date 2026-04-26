Rakasa OTT Release Date Out: When and where to watch Sangeeth Shobhan’s fantasy horror comedy online

Rakasa, also known as Raakaasa, stars Sangeeth Shobhan and Nayan Sarika in lead roles. The fantasy horror comedy released in theaters on April 3, 2026. Directed by Manasa Sharma, the film is now set for its digital debut. According to online reports, the movie is slated to premiere on OTT platform in the 1st week of May.

Rakasa OTT Release Date

Sangeeth Shobhan starrer will be releasing on Netflix on May 1, 2026, with its listing already visible on the platform, according to 123Telugu. In addition to its original version, the film is expected to be released in multiple languages, including Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam, although an official announcement is still awaited.

About Rakasa

Rakasa revolves around Veeru, a young man who returns from the US to his native with plans to marry his childhood sweetheart. His expectations are shattered when he discovers that she is about to wed someone else. Determined to intervene, Veeru makes several unsuccessful attempts to stop the wedding. As he is disheartened, he eventually falls asleep near an abandoned fort believed to be haunted. What unfolds during that night and challenges he faces, form the crux of this fantasy horror-comedy tale.

Rakasa cast and crew

Led by MAD fame Sangeeth Shobhan, the film features Nayan Sarika as the female lead, supported by a strong ensemble cast. Notable performances come from actors like Vennela Kishore, Brahmaji, Tanikella Bharani, Getup Srinu, Ashish Vidyarthi, and Rajsekhar Aningi.

Directed by Manasa Sharma, Rakasa is produced by Niharika Konidela under the banner of Pink Elephant Pictures, along with Umesh Kumar Bansal as the co-producer. The music is composed by Anudeep Dev. Upon its theatrical release, fans took to X (former Twitter) and deemed the film as a summer blockbuster.

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