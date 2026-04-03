Rakasa Twitter Review: 9 tweets to read before watching Sangeeth Shobhan’s fantasy comedy thriller

Sangeeth Shobhan starrer Rakasa (Raakaasa) was released in theaters on April 3, 2026. Directed by Manasa Sharma, here’s what the audience had to say about the fantasy comedy thriller.

Rakasa Twitter Review

A user shared on social media that the first half of the movie felt like mere timepass, and even in the second half, the story only progressed after some unnecessary filler. They added that the emotional content in the climax did not resonate much, and the lack of seriousness in the fight scene, due to silly comedy, ended up being irritating. They concluded that the film was below average.

Another netizen described Rakasa as a completely fun-filled family movie, saying they enjoyed it throughout without any dull moments. They praised Getup Srinu for stealing the show with his comedy and noted that Sangeeth Shobhan delivered an energetic performance. They also appreciated the director’s vision and commended producer Niharika Konidela for choosing such strong content.

A third user mentioned that although many horror movies have been released in recent times, this one stood out by successfully blending fun with horror elements, calling it a good film.

Additionally, a fourth netizen commented that the movie was being regarded as a summer blockbuster. They added that the hype was unreal and that everyone who had seen it was calling it a blockbuster.

Here are the reactions:

Rakasa follows the story of Veeru, who returns to his village from the USA to marry his childhood girlfriend. However, immediately after arriving, he learns that she is getting married to someone else. After trying his best to stop the wedding without success, Veeru gets intoxicated and ends up dozing off for the night at a deserted and haunted fort in the village. What challenges Veeru faces after spending the night near the fort, and what he must endure, form the central narrative of the film.

With MAD fame Sangeeth Shobhan in the lead, the film also features Nayan Sarika, Getup Srinu, Tanikella Bharani, Brahmaji, Ashish Vidyarthi, Vennela Kishore, Rajsekhar Aningi, and others in key roles.

Directed by Manasa Sharma, the film is co-produced by Niharika Konidela under the banner of Pink Elephant Pictures.

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