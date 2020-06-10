Rakesh Master makes controversial comments about Jr NTR and Balakrishna, Sri Reddy sends him a warning

Sri Reddy took to social media and warned Rakesh Master regarding his controversial comments on Tollywood biggies.

Choreographer Rakesh Master once again hot the headlines over his controversial comments on Tollywood biggies Nandamuri Balakrishna, Jr NTR and Chiranjeevi. In his latest interview, Rakesh Master said that Jr NTR has been abandoned by Nandamuri Balakrishna. This interview has taken social media by storm. "Balakrishna is right when he says that Chiranjeevi and Co are holding deliberations with the Telangana government in the last few days for their personal benefit. This is the time when Jr NTR should support his Babai. On the contrary, he is cozying up to Chiranjeevi and Allu Arjun. He doesn't understand that they are using him. Balakrishna, too, is ignoring Jr NTR when he should be treating him as his own. After all, they all belong to Anna garu's (referring to NT Rama Rao) lineage," TimesNow quoted Rakesh saying the same during the interview.

"Why was there no teaser of RRR on Jr NTR's birthday recently, but there was one on Ram Charan's birthday? This is nothing but politics," Rakesh said during the same interview. Now these comments by Rakesh has triggered Telugu actress and model Sri Reddy. The controversial actress took to social media warned Rakesh to watch his words. "Till you stop your comments on ladies and Jr NTR, I don't leave you (sic)," Sri Reddy wrote on Facebook.

This is not for the first time Sri Reddy has slammed Rakesh over his controversial statements on celebrities. She had also lodged a police complaint against him earlier this year in February.

