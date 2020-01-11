Rakul Preet Singh's new photo in swimwear is too hot to handle; Check it out

Rakhul Preet Singh, who will be seen sharing screen space with Kamal Haasan in Indian 2, took to Instagram and shared a photo, in which she flaunted her beauty in a swimwear.

Rakul Preet Singh, who has a bunch of of big-ticket films in various languages including Telugu, Tamil and Hindi, has always made sure to give little treats to her fans from time to time. She uses her Instagram space to share some jaw-dropping pictures. The 29-year-old Delhi-based actor has now become one of the few few Indian heroines to handle multiple projects and she has shared screen space with almost all the top heroes of South cinema. She has now returned to the Bollywood with Aiyaary and made a blockbuster with De De Pyaar De. Reports say that she went on a crash diet and lost almost 10 kgs in 25 days for the role she played in that movie.

In her recent photo on Instagram, she slipped into a swimwear while flaunting her beauty in a standing pose. It looks like the actor went makeup-less this time and her messy hairstyle complemented her outfit so very well. Sharing the photo on Instagram, Rakhul wrote, “Just a free spirit with a wild heart and an open road ahead #throwback.”

Check out Rakul Preet Singh's photo below:

She often uses Instagram to offers us some sneak peek into her workout routines and personal life, all the while keeping her 12.7 million Insta followers happy. On the work front, she will be seen sharing screen space with south star Kamal Haasan in Indian 2, which is helmed by ace director Shankar. She will also be seen romancing Sivakarthikeyan in his upcoming film. Amid all this, she is romancing in a yet to be named Bollywood film.

Credits :Instagram

