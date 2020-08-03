Raksha Bandhan 2020: Mahesh Babu shares a beautiful photo of Gautam and Sitara celebrating the occasion

Tollywood star Mahesh Babu took to his Instagram space and shared a photo of his son Gautham and daughter Sitara celebrating Raksha Bandhan.

At a time when the whole country is celebrating the festival of brother-sister, Raksha Bandhan, several celebrities are sharing photo of the celebration from their family. Tollywood star Mahesh Babu took to his Instagram space and shared a photo of his son Gautham and daughter Sitara celebrating Raksha Bandhan. In the photo, they both can be seen snuggling with each other. Sharing the photo, he wrote, “Celebrate the eternal bond of love, protection and care!! #HappyRakshaBandhan ‪Stay home stay safe”.

On the work front meanwhile, Mahesh Babu was last seen in Sarileru Neekevvaru with Rashmika Mandanna. The Anil Ravipudi directorial also had Rashmika Mandanna for female lead and Vijayashanti, Prakash Raj, Satya Dev, Rajendra Prasad, Jayaprakash Reddy were seen playing key roles. The film turned out to be a huge hit in the worldwide box office. He will be next seen in Sarkaru Vaari Paata directed by Parashuram. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the film will have music by SS Thaman. The project marks the reunion of Mahesh Babu and SS Thaman after seven years.

Also Read: KGF Chapter 2: Makers of Yash starrer to resume shooting from THIS date with strict guidelines on sets

The rest of the cast and crew is yet to be revealed by the makers. About his film with SS Rajamouli, Mahesh Babu said that he was looking forward to it. He also stated that Puri Jagannath is one of his favourite directors and soon he will narrate a script. Mahesh Babu has been making the headlines after his contributions to people to help them combat the pandemic situation. He has also been actively spreading messages about the same on social media.

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×