Raksha Bandhan 2020: Nithiin, Kajal Aggarwal, Radhika Pandit and others pen special notes for their siblings

Twitter is filled with beautiful photos and wishes as people all over the world have geared up to celebrate the brother-sister bond. On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan 2020, celebrities are also sharing some amazing photos with their siblings. South actors like Nithiin, Kajal Aggarwal, Chiranjeevi, KGF star Yash's wife Radhika Pandit among others took to social media as they penned heartwarming notes for their siblings to celebrate rakhi. Kajal Aggarwal took to Instagram story and shared a throwback picture from Raksha Bandhan celebrations.

Kannada actress Radhika Pandit penned an emotional note on this special occasion for her brother. She also mentioned about not being around her brother on this day. Sharing a picture with her brother, Radhika Pandit wrote, "Couldn't even send a Rakhi to you this time.. Nevertheless, sending you loads of love all the way to Chicago my darling Gourang!! U are still my kiddo... Miss u Gollu. Love u lots!! HAPPY RAKSHABANDHAN to all the amazing brothers and sisters out there!"

It is great to see celebrities sharing sending wishes for their brothers, sisters through adorable throwback pictures, tweets and posts on social media.

Superstar Mahesh Babu also shared photos of his kids Gautam and Sitara. Sharing an adorable photo of them on Instagram, he wrote, “Celebrate the eternal bond of love, protection and care!! #HappyRakshaBandhan ‪Stay home stay safe”.

