Raksha Bandhan 2021: Kajal Aggarwal's rakhi wish for her 'little cub' Nisha is all things love and care

Raksha Bandhan 2021 is being celebrated today, on August 22. Rakhi festival is the symbol of pure love and bond between brothers and sisters. To celebrate Rakhi, actress Kajal Aggarwal has penned a uniquely beautiful note for her sister Nisha Aggarwal.

Sharing throwback photos from her bachelorette party and wedding, Kajal Aggarwal wrote, "The one who always has my back, my fiercest defender and my little cub! May our bandhan of love, protection and togetherness grow stronger till eternity," followed with hashtags #happyrakhi #rakshabandhan #sisterssostrong #inhappinessandsorrow."

Take a look:

Kajal and Nisha have always set major sibling goals with their adorable bond. Their photos and social media posts for each other are proof of their pure love.

In 2019, Kajal had penned an emotional note for her baby sister as she shared about their relationship. A part of her long note read, "I'm extremely close to everyone in my family, but I've always been ferociously protective of my younger sister. Growing up, we were really close since we barely had an age difference. We had common friends, we shared clothes and eventually fought over them."

On the work front, Kajal Aggarwal will be seen in Chiranjeevi starrer Acharya. She has also kickstarted shooting for her Hindi film, Uma.