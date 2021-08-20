Raksha Bandhan 2021: Keerthy Suresh to Tamannaah Bhatia, 5 ethnic outfits to glam up your special day

Raksha Bandhan is just around the corner and what to wear during this lockdown is the biggest dilemma. Today’s fashion feature will clear your head as we will give the top best outfits to try out on your special day. This year Raksha Bandhan is a little more special as after more than two years of not being able to celebrate festivals with our families, now is perfect to doll up in ethnic wear and look your stylish best.

Apart from leaving their fans impressed with the flawless performances, South actresses never fail to shell out major fashion goals. Be it attending a red carpet event, or stepping out for movie promotions, celebrities leave no stone unturned to put their best fashion foot forward. Especially when it comes to Indian festivals or weddings, the actress makes sure to leave everyone mesmerised with their Indian wear. South actresses like Keerthy Suresh, Kajal Aggarwal, Malavika Mohanan give put major fashion cues when it comes to traditional wear. From sarees to sharara suits, actresses have proved how Indian wear is a perfect mixture of grace and comfy.

Here are the top ethnic outfits of south actresses that can easily be replicated for your Raksha Bandhan:

Keerthy Suresh

Keerthy Suresh is somebody who can ace every traditional look. This classic white and white suit donned by Keerthy is superb as it is simple yet to fashionable. She completed her look with minimal makeup, juttis and open soft hair curls.

Kajal Aggarwal

Kajal Aggarwal gives us major fashion cues of how desi kurta pajama never goes out of style. The yellow kurta and pink pajama with ponytail and juttis footwear is totally perfect for Raksha Bandhan.

Samantha Akkineni

Samantha nailed the saree look in a subtle cream saree with a half-sleeved white blouse. Pastel colours are the new fashionable thing.

Malavika Mohanan

Malavika Mohanan's red ankarali dress is everything you need for the festive season. It's a perfect blend of simplicity and extravaganza, those big jhumkas and bindi are just an oomph to the graceful look.

Tamannaah Bhatia

This bralette top and pants with dupatta by Tamannaah Bhatia is a nice indo western outfit if one wants to go a bit different.