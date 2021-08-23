Raksha Bandhan 2021: Mahesh Babu posts a PHOTO featuring his two favorite siblings; Can you guess who?

Sunday, August 22nd, witnessed people around the country celebrating Raksha Bandhan with their siblings and loved ones. Actors and celebrities too took to social media to share sweet photos featuring their siblings and wrote heartwarming captions to go along with these pictures. Among many, was Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu, who posted a picture of his two favorite siblings. Can you guess who they could be? Well, they are none other than his two children Gautam Ghattamaneni and Sitara Ghattamaneni. Adorable, isn’t it?

Taking to Instagram, the actor shared a cute photo featuring his elder son Gautam, and daughter Sitara. Both the children looked super adorable in their Rakhi outfits. While Gautam was seen donning a lavender Kurta, Sitara wore a peach-coloured dress. Both of them sported warm smiles as they stood together, and looked at the camera lens. Sharing the picture, Mahesh wrote a sweet caption that read, “Celebrating infinite love! #RakshaBandhan #MyTwoFavSiblings @gautamghattamaneni @sitaraghattamaneni”. In a few moments after he posted the picture, fans and followers flooded it with likes and comments.

While one fan wrote, “Awww”, another’s comment read, “Happy Rakshabandhan”. Many others dropped red heart emojis as well. Aunt Shilpa Shirodkar too left a comment with four red heart emojis.

Check out Mahesh Babu’s aforementioned post here:

On the work front, Mahesh Babu is currently shooting for Sarkaru Vaari Paata, directed by Parasuram. Keerthy Suresh has been roped in to play the leading lady. The film is slated to release in theatres for Sankranthi, January 13, 2022. The actor will also be collaborating with Trivikram Srinivas once again for his next movie tentatively titled SSMB28.