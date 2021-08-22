Raksha Bandhan 2021: South actors and their lesser known siblings

We have seen a lot of siblings in the South Indian film industry who are quite in the limelight with their massive public appearances and strong social media game. However, there are a few who like keeping themselves away from the media glare. Despite being from the film background, they keep themselves away from making public appearances but constantly make their celebrity siblings look good in their own way.

Siblings of a few actors like Vijay Deverakonda and Allu Arjun have already made their acting debut but there are still a few, whom we are getting to see only on Instagram. Today on Raksha Bandhan, let's take a look at South celebs and their lesser-known siblings you might not know about.

1. Sai Pallavi and her sister Pooja Kannan:

One of the most talented actresses, Sai Pallavi has won millions of hearts with her acting chops and humble personality. She shares a great bond with her sister Pooja Kannan and their social media photos are proof. She may keep her personal life away from the limelight but Pooja has already made her debut with a Tamil short film titled Kaara.

2. Tamannaah Bhatia and her brother Anand Bhatia:

Tamannaah Bhatia's brother Anand Bhatia is a doctor in the USA.

3. Hansika Motwani and her brother Prashant Motwani:

Hansika Motwani is one of the most sought-after actresses in the South and Hindi film industries. The stunner is very close to her brother Prashant Motwani. The brother-sister duo grabbed all the attention recently at Prashant's grand destination wedding.

4. Pooja Hegde and her brother Rishab Hegde:

Pooja's brother Rishab Hegde is a doctor by profession. Pooja occasionally shares photos with him but it's understood that they share a special bond.

5. Rakul Preet Singh and her brother Aman Preet Singh:

Did you know Rakul Preet Singh's brother Aman Preet will be making his acting debut with Bollywood film Ram Rajya? However, there has been no update about the film, owing to the pandemic.

6. Samantha Akkineni and her brothers David Prabhu and Jonathan Prabhu:

Samantha has two brothers and they have kept themselves away from showbiz. However, Sam had once shared a funny childhood memory. The actress revealed that she was once thrown into a drain by her brother when they were kids. Sam was born and brought up in Pallavaram in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, as the youngest child of the family to parents Prabhu and Ninette and two elder brothers Jonathan and David.

7. Dulquer Salmaan’s sister Kutty Surumi:

Dulquer's sister is an artist by profession and is married to a renowned cardiologist.

8. Mahesh Babu and her sister Manjula Ghattameni:

During family get-togethers and festive occasions, Mahesh Babu and his sister Manju always treat us with adorable photos. Manjula, who is a film producer began her acting career with a cameo role in the 1999 film Rajasthan and acted as a supporting actor in the Malayalam film Summer in Bethlehem.

10. Keerthy Suresh and her sister Revathi Suresh:

Keerthy Suresh and her sister Revathy Suresh have always set sibling goals with their pure and beautiful bond. Keerthy and Revathy are daughters of film producer Suresh Kumar and renowned actress Menaka.

