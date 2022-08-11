Raksha Bandhan 2022: Varun Tej, Niharika make for best sibling duo; Yash drops pics with sister & wishes fans

It's time for celebrations and the festive spirit is high among south celebs as well. Today, Raksha Bandhan is being celebrated in the country. South celebs have come together with their siblings for the special day and are also wishing fans a very happy Raksha Bandhan. Varun Tej, and Yash have already celebrated the day of love and happiness with their sisters and shared glimpses on their social media.

Varun Tej took to his Instagram handle and shared a pic with his sister Niharika Konidela. In the pic, Varun is seen holding his sister around his arms and flaunting the rakhi she tied as she posed for a happy pic with bright smiles. Varun and Niharika make for a best siblings duo and this pic is the proof.

While Varun wore an orange t-shirt with black track pants, Niharika looked pretty in a floral dress. The Ghani actor captioned the pic with red hearts and wished Raksha Bandhan.

KGF star Yash also celebrated Raksha Bandhan with his sister and also wished fans. He took to his Instagram handle and shared a few pics of his sister tying Rakhi. He is seen in a casual look as he celebrated the special day with his sister.

Sharing the pics, Yash wrote, "Siblings - Brought together by destiny but bonded by lifetime of love and support. Here's wishing everyone a happy Raksha Bandhan."

On the festival of Raksha Bandhan, a sister ties a rakhi (a sacred thread) around the wrist of her brother and prays for his long and happy life while the brother promises to protect her in need. This year the festival is being observed on August 11.

On the work front, Varun Tej was last seen in a sports drama Ghani, which was tanked at the box office with poor reviews. Yash, on the other hand, is yet to announce his next after the blockbuster success of KGF: Chapter 2. However, the third part, KGF 3 has already been announced but the makers have mentioned that it will not go on floors anytime soon.

