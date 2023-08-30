Raksha Bandhan 2023: Samantha to Sai Pallavi and Pooja Hegde; Meet lesser-known siblings of THESE celebs

From Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Sai Pallavi and Pooja Hegde, many actors from South Indian Cinema have gained a large fan base through their acting skills. They have made successful debuts and proven their talents and some even turned to become popular pan-Indian actors. Interestingly, Vijay Deverakonda and Allu Arjun are among the few actors whose siblings have also entered the film industry.

While some siblings of these stars have ventured into acting, there are others who are only seen through their celebrity siblings' Instagram posts. Samantha Ruth Prabhu's brothers David Prabhu and Jonathan Prabhu are only known faces through the actress' Instagram account. While we often hear about the sibling relationships of Bollywood stars, the South Indian film industry, which is equally rich in talented actors and actresses, also share an unbreakable bond with their lesser-known siblings.

A look at some of the lesser-known siblings of South celebrities

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's brothers David Prabhu and Jonathan Prabhu:

Going by Samantha's Instagram account, it is pretty much clear that her brother David Prabhu and Jonathan Prabhu are not too fond of being in the limelight. One of her brothers is settled in the USA.

Aishwarya Rajesh and her brother Manikandan:

Manikandan, though not as famous as his sister Aishwarya Rajesh, has made a mark for himself as a talented theatre artist. However, they keep showcasing their unbreakable bond as siblings on Raksha Bandhan and other special occasions.

Sai Pallavi and her sister Pooja Kannan:

Sai Pallavi and her sister Pooja Kannan, as pointed out by their fans, look very much similar. Some even call them twins. Every post on Sai Pallavi's social media account is proof of how much they acknowledge their unwavering support for each other throughout their lives.

Pooja Hegde and her brother Rishabh:

Pooja Hegde's brother, Rishabh Hegde is a doctor by profession. He recently got married to his girlfriend Shivani Shetty. She has always maintained a close bond with her brother and social media photos are proof.

Mahesh Babu’s sister Manjula Ghattameni:

Actor-producer Manjula Ghattamaneni, sister of Superstar Mahesh Babu, is a meditator and has been pursuing meditation for 20 years. She is equally active in the industry as a producer.

Other celebs who are known for their bonding with lesser-known siblings are Allu Arjun and Sirish Allu, Keerthy Suresh and Revathi Suresh, Dulquer Salmaan and Kutty Surumi among others. Meanwhile, Raksha Bandhan is widely being celebrated all over and it holds a special place in the hearts of people across the nation.



