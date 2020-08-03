Raksha Bandhan: Allu Arjun's little daughter Arha ties rakhi to her brother Ayaan & it's a super cute moment

On the occasion of Rakhi, South star Allu Arjun shared a cute picture of his little daughter Arha celebrating the occasion with her elder brother Ayaan.

Allu Arjun shared a couple of photos of Arha tieing the rakhi on her brother's wrist and in return she gets a beautiful gift. Bunny shared these amazing photos on his Instagram stories. Arha and Ayaan are two adorable kids on the block and are literally winning hearts with their cuteness. Mahesh Babu too shared a picture of Gautam and Sitara posing together as they celebrated Raksha Bandhan 2020.

Sharing the photo, he wrote, “Celebrate the eternal bond of love, protection and care!! #HappyRakshaBandhan ‪Stay home stay safe”.

Check out photos below:

On the work front, Allu Arjun will be seen next in Sukumar's Pushpa. The film stars Rashmika Mandanna in the female lead role.

Allu Arjun has also teamed up with director Koratala Siva for his next tentatively called AA21. Allu Arjun tweeted, "Very much elated to announce my next film #AA21 with Koratala Shiva garu . Been looking forward for this for quiet a while . My best wishes to Sudakar Garu for his 1st venture . Sandy , Swathi & Nutty this is my way of showing of my love for you guys."

