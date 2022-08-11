Raksha Bandhan: Mahesh Babu shares cute pics of his kids; Raashii Khanna, Keerthy Suresh send love to brothers

The festival of love & beautiful bond among siblings is being celebrated today, on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan 2022. Many South celebs wished their fans by sharing a glimpse of their festive celebrations on social media platforms. Mahesh Babu, Keerthy Suresh, Raashii Khanna and others shared adorable moments with their siblings and conveyed wishes to fans.

Mahesh Babu took to social media and shared a cute pic of his kids Sitara and Gautam to wish happy Raksha Bandhan. He wrote, "Here's to the unbreakable bond of love.. the promise of a lifetime. Wishing you all a happy #RakshaBandhan!"

Keerthy Suresh, who is playing the role of sister in Chiranjeevi's Bholaa Shankar, wished fans on the special day. She shared a pic of tying rakhi to Chiranjeevi. "Team #BholaaShankar wishes everyone a Happy Raksha Bandhan," Keerthy Suresh tweeted.

Raashii Khanna also took to her Instagram handle and shared a heartwarming post for her brother on Raksha Bandhan.

On the festival of Raksha Bandhan, a sister ties a rakhi (a sacred thread) around the wrist of her brother and prays for his long and happy life while the brother promises to protect her in need. This year the festival is being observed on August 11.

