Rakshasa OTT Release: When and where to watch Vijay Raghavendra’s psychological crime thriller series online

Rakshasa, starring Vijay Raghavendra in the lead role, is an upcoming psychological crime thriller web series. Directed by Suhan Prasad, the 7-episode show is set to stream online soon.

When and where to watch Rakshasa

Rakshasa is slated to release on the streaming platform ZEE5 and will be available from February 20, 2026. The official update was shared by the makers on their social media handle.

Announcing the release, the team wrote, “North Karnataka's first web series, Rakshasa.”

Official trailer and plot of Rakshasa

Rakshasa follows the story of Sub-Inspector Hanmappa, a determined cop who is drawn into the investigation of a series of alleged crocodile attacks near the Yellamma temple in Savadatti. What initially appears to be a case of deadly animal encounters soon unravels into something far more sinister. As the remains surface and panic spreads, folklore and deep-rooted faith begin to shape public perception, blurring the line between superstition and reality.

As Hanmappa digs deeper, the case spirals into a disturbing psychological maze where crime, belief, and fear intersect. Forced to confront not only the mystery behind the killings but also the powerful faith surrounding them, he begins questioning everything he thought he understood about truth and justice.

Cast and crew of Rakshasa

Rakshasa stars Vijay Raghavendra alongside Mayuri, Avinash, Malavika, Appanna, Abhijith, and others in key roles. Directed by Suhan Prasad, the show is co-written by Suhan along with Apoorva and is bankrolled by Tharunsudheer Productions.

During the trailer launch, Vijay Raghavendra said that Rakshasa was not a story that revealed itself easily. He added that what excited him was the silence in the narrative, the pauses, the unanswered questions, and the emotional weight carried by the character.

The actor further explained that Hanmappa was a man torn between duty and belief, and that the trailer offered a glimpse of that conflict without revealing too much.

Vijay Raghavendra’s work front

Vijay Raghavendra was last seen in the lead role in the thriller Rippan Swamy. Directed by Kishor Mudubidire, the film also starred Ashwini Chandrashekar, Prakash Thuminad, Vajradheer Jain, Yamuna Srinidhi, and others in key roles.

