Rakshasudu 2 to be made on 100 crore budget; Producer Koneru Satyanarayana hints at Khiladi's Hindi remake

Rakshasudu starring Bellamkonda Sreenivas managed to live up to the audiences' expectations. The film was helmed by Ramesh Varma. Meanwhile, the makers of the film recently announced Rakshasudu 2 with director Ramesh Varma and moviegoers can't wait to know what's in store next. The makers are yet to announce the lead actors of the film and amidst the high expectations, producer Koneru Satyanarayana has spilled the beans on the film's shooting location and budget. As Rakshasudu completes two years, Koneru Satyanarayana divulged some very interesting details about the sequel. "Rakshasudu 2 story is more exciting than the first part. It will have more commercial elements than the first part and will be more thrilling," he said.

"Rakshasudu 2 will be on par with Hollywood films. It will be made on a Pan-India level and will have a big star playing the lead role. We have earmarked a budget of 100 Crore and it will be entirely shot in London. We will announce the name of the hero at the right time," he further added.

Koneru Satyanarayana was supposed to remake Rakshasudu in Hindi but COVID-19 played a spoilsport. Sharing about it in detail, the producer reveals, " has approached us to give the rights to Pooja Films and we readily gave away the rights as we felt he would be perfect for the role. Since we could not do the film, we gave the rights to Pooja Films. Ramesh Varma will be making his Bollywood debut with the movie," he told.

About Ravi Teja starrer Khiladi, he stated, "It will be another blockbuster from our banner. Some big heroes from Bollywood are already after us for the movie rights. We will have to make a decision soon".

Koneru Satyanarayana also hinted at a big project with his son, Havish. "You are going to see the best movies from Havish in the coming days. I strongly believe that he’s going to be a big star one day," he confidently said.

