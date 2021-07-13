Rakshasudu 2: The gang is back with nail biting sequel; Check out FIRST LOOK

True to the title and the tagline, it is expected to be more thrilling and scarier than Rakshasudu.

Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas' crime thriller Rakshasudu directed by Ramesh Varma was a sensational hit of 2019. Now, the makers of the film and director Ramesh Varma have announced their next project, which is a sequel to Rakshasudu. The film is titled Rakshasudu 2 and it comes with the tagline, Hold Your Breath. A sequel of Rakshasudu, the shooting of the film will go on floors soon. The makers are yet to make an official about the lead cast, however, it is said, a star hero will feature in the film and it will be revealed soon.

Coming to the title poster, it looks creepier as a psychopath can be seen carrying a body on his shoulder and an axe in another hand. The gang is back with a nail-biting sequel and the title poster speaks volume of it. Rakshasudu 2 is going to be a mind-blowing thriller with a different set-up. True to the title and the tagline, it is expected to be more thrilling and scarier than Rakshasudu. The technical team that worked for Rakshasudu will be part of Rakshasudu 2 as well.

Satyanarayana Koneru of A Studios will produce the film on Havish Production, while Ghibran scores music. Venkat C Dileep will crank the camera. Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad’s brother Sagar and Srikanth Vissa will pen the dialogues.

Hold your breath.. Going to be More Thrilling #Rakshasudu2 is On!! @idhavish #KoneruSatyaNarayana@SrikanthVissa @sagar_singer@GhibranOfficial #VenkatCDileep Shoot Begins Soon pic.twitter.com/EX89zyiv8b — Ramesh Varma (@DirRameshVarma) July 13, 2021

Ramesh Varma has also penned the story and screenplay of the film for which the action part will be supervised by Ram-Lakshman.

Ramesh Varma is currently busy with Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja starrer action entertainer Khiladi.

